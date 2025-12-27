Poeltl (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Warriors.

Poeltl will miss his third straight game due to a lower back strain. Though the Raptors have been updating Poeltl's status on a game-by-game basis, it wouldn't be surprising if he missed additional time beyond Sunday, given that his back has been a recurring problem for him throughout the season. With Poeltl sidelined Sunday, Sandro Mamukelashvili will likely remain in the starting five, while Collin Murray-Boyles (illness) could see increased burn if he's cleared to play.