Shead supplied eight points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Sunday's 141-127 overtime win over the Warriors.

Shead's playmaking continues to be solid, but the rest of his game leaves a lot to be desired in terms of fantasy hoops. Over his last seven appearances, he's shooting 32.7 percent from the field with averages of 6.6 points, 6.1 assists, 1.7 rebounds and 1.4 three-pointers in 22.6 minutes per contest.