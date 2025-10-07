Shead recorded 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five assists, one rebound and one steal in 17 minutes of Monday's 112-108 preseason loss to Houston.

Shead had the second most minutes played among the reserves. As a rookie in 2024-25, Shead appeared in 75 regular-season games with averages of 7.1 points, 4.2 assists, 1.5 rebounds and 0.8 steals on 40.5 percent shooting from the field. He's currently projected to win the backup duties behind Immanuel Quickley.