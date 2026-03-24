Raptors' Jamal Shead: Starting sans Quickley
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shead will start Monday's game against the Jazz, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
With Immanuel Quickley (foot) out, Shead will draw his first start since Jan. 21. As a starter this season (seven games), the second-year point guard has averaged 12.9 points, 7.6 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 33.9 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Raptors' Jamal Shead: Dishes out six dimes off bench•
-
Raptors' Jamal Shead: Notches nine points•
-
Raptors' Jamal Shead: Effective as backup point guard•
-
Raptors' Jamal Shead: Retreating to bench•
-
Raptors' Jamal Shead: Productive effort in win•
-
Raptors' Jamal Shead: Starting Tuesday vs. Golden State•