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Shead will start Monday's game against the Jazz, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

With Immanuel Quickley (foot) out, Shead will draw his first start since Jan. 21. As a starter this season (seven games), the second-year point guard has averaged 12.9 points, 7.6 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 33.9 minutes per contest.

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