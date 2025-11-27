Battle finished with two points (1-2 FG) and three rebounds in 14 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 97-95 win over the Pacers.

After being recalled from the G League's Raptors 905 earlier in the day, Battle ended up cracking the rotation and saw his most minutes with Toronto since Nov. 3. Over 14 appearances on the season at the NBA level, Battle has averaged 3.6 points and 1.1 rebounds in 6.9 minutes.