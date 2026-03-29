Raptors' Jamison Battle: Not playing Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Battle has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Orlando due to an illness, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.
It looks like Battle came down with an illness over the weekend. It'll prevent him from playing Sunday, and he'll look to recover enough to be available for Tuesday's road contest against the Pistons. Gradey Dick and Ja'Kobe Walter should both see a slight uptick in minutes in Battle's absence.
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