Anunoby (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Kings, but head coach Nick Nurse said Tuesday that the forward will be available, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Nurse added that Anunoby indicated he's "94 percent" as of Tuesday, and given the forward's MRI returned cleared, it's safe to presume he'll be able to play through the issue. However, fantasy managers are encouraged to monitor Anunoby's status and confirm his availability before locking him into lineups. Before Anunoby's absence Sunday, he had scored in double figures in 16 of his past 17 contests and averaged 15.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals during that stretch.