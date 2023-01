Anunoby (wrist) won't play in Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Anunoby exited Friday's tilt after sustaining a sprained left wrist and did not return despite a negative X-ray. The 25-year-old will remain sidelined for Saturday's tilt which will likely result in larger roles for Juancho Hernangomez and Thaddeus Young. Anunoby's next chance to play will come Monday at Phoenix.