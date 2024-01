Siakam is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers due to back spasms,Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Siakam was a late addition to the injury report which is usually a bad sign. Presumably, Siakam will warm up before a decision is made on his status. With Jakob Poeltl (ankle) already sidelined, the Raptors will need guys like Thaddeus Young, Chris Boucher and Jontay Porter to step up if Siakam is sidelined.