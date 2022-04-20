Barnes (ankle) was spotted without a walking boot during the team's morning shootaround, and when asked if the rookie could play in Wednesday's Game 3 against the 76ers, Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said "maybe," Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Barnes is officially listed as doubtful.

Barnes was sidelined for Game 2 after he suffered a sprained left ankle in the fourth quarter of Saturday's Game 1 loss. While he's officially doubtful, teammate Gary Trent recently made a dramatic shift from doubtful to starting Game 2, so it's possible Toronto pulls off a similar move with its rising rookie. More information will be available closer to Wednesday's 8:00 PM ET tip.