Edwards posted 17 points (6-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, an assist and a steal in 35 minutes in Tuesday's 129-122 loss in Grand Rapids.

Edwards made three of his four shot attempts -- including two threes -- as he scored eight points in the fourth quarter Tuesday. The 25-year-old is averaging 13.3 points per game while making 40.2 percent of his shot attempts through 11 contests.