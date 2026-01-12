default-cbs-image
Sengun (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Kings.

Sengun will shed his questionable tag and return from a three-game absence due to a sprained right ankle. However, it wouldn't be surprising to see the star big man operate under a minutes restriction. Still, fewer minutes will be available for the likes of Steven Adams and Clint Capela with Sengun back in action.

