Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Available Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sengun (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Kings.
Sengun will shed his questionable tag and return from a three-game absence due to a sprained right ankle. However, it wouldn't be surprising to see the star big man operate under a minutes restriction. Still, fewer minutes will be available for the likes of Steven Adams and Clint Capela with Sengun back in action.
