Sengun (groin) is considered a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup against the Warriors, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Sengun went through the Rockets' morning shootaround ahead of Sunday's game, but he continues to be evaluated by the team's medical staff. He'll presumably test things out in pregame warmups, but the team homes he'll be able to play through his right groin soreness.
More News
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Good to go Sunday•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Present for shootaround, still iffy•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Questionable vs. Warriors•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Racks up five blocks against Dallas•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Comes close to double-double•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Big double-double against Magic•