Sengun closed with 39 points (13-25 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 13-18 FT), 16 rebounds and five assists across 35 minutes in Monday's 118-114 win over the Pacers.

Sengun delivered a monster performance in Monday's win, tying his season high with 39 points while recording his 23rd double-double of the campaign. A significant chunk of the big man's scoring came at the charity stripe, where he converted as many free throws as field goals. Beyond the scoring outburst, the 23-year-old was a force on the offensive glass with seven rebounds on that end of the floor, the third time this season he's reached that mark.