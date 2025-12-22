Sengun ended with 28 points (12-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals over 41 minutes during Sunday's 125-124 overtime loss to Sacramento.

Although Sengun finished with an excellent scoring total, he lost the rebound race under the basket to Maxime Raynaud and relied on Kevin Durant to pick up the slack off the glass. Sunday marked Sengun's second 28-point total over the past three games, and aside from a hiccup against the Nuggets, he's played extremely well after his two-game absence. Over five games, Sengun has averaged 23.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.