Sengun (calf) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Brooklyn.
Sengun is in danger of missing his second consecutive outing while he deals with a left calf contusion. If the star big man is sidelined, Jonas Valanciunas and Jock Landale are candidates for a bump in minutes. Over his last five outings, Sengun has averaged 16.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists across 30.8 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Won't suit up Thursday•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Active at shootaround•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Chips in 26 points Saturday•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Bounces back with double-double•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Subpar performance Monday•