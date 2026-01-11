default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Sengun (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Kings.

Head coach Ime Udoka said Monday that Sengun would likely miss around two weeks due to a right ankle sprain, though he has a chance to return Sunday after missing Houston's past three games. If the star big man is cleared to play, he'll likely be on a minutes restriction. Still, fewer minutes would be available for the likes of Steven Adams and Clint Capela.

More News