Sengun (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Kings.

Head coach Ime Udoka said Monday that Sengun would likely miss around two weeks due to a right ankle sprain, though he has a chance to return Sunday after missing Houston's past three games. If the star big man is cleared to play, he'll likely be on a minutes restriction. Still, fewer minutes would be available for the likes of Steven Adams and Clint Capela.