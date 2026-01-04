Sengun is questionable to return to Saturday's game against the Mavericks due to a right ankle injury, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Sengun went to the locker room at the 10:56 mark in the first quarter after landing awkwardly on his ankle. With Steven Adams (ankle) not available, Clint Capela should see the majority of the minutes at center for as long as Sengun is out of the game, and Jeff Green and Dorian Finney-Smith could also see an uptick in minutes off the bench.