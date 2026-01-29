Sengun is questionable for Thursday's game against Atlanta due to a right ankle sprain, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Sengun tweaked his ankle late in Wednesday's loss to the Spurs and was seen favoring it a bit, so the Rockets could take his status down to the wire Thursday. If the star big man is unable to play against the Hawks, Houston would be down to Clint Capela as its lone traditional big man. Josh Okogie and Jae'Sean Tate could also see some minutes at center in small-ball lineups.