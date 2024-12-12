Sengun chipped in 26 points (10-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 91-90 victory over the Warriors.

Sengun's team-high 11 rebounds and 26 points helped him record his 17th double-double of the season. Across his last 10 outings, Sengun is averaging 20.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.5 steals in 33.1 minutes.