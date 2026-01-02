Sengun amassed 20 points (8-12 FG, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block over 34 minutes during Thursday's 120-96 victory over the Nets.

Sengun returned from a two-game absence due to a left soleus strain and saw his usual workload Thursday. The star big man turned in an efficient outing and finished as Houston's third-leading scorer, posting 20-plus points for the second time in his last five appearances. He also dished out the second-most assists on the squad behind Kevin Durant (11). Over his last five outings, Sengun has averaged 17.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.6 steals in 32.8 minutes per contest.