Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Struggles from field
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sengun accumulated 13 points (6-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, seven assists, one block and three steals over 32 minutes during Thursday's 105-101 victory over the Hornets.
Sengun had a relatively quiet night offensively, but he made up for it on the other end -- this was his eighth game of the campaign with at least three steals. Through 47 games, Sengun is on pace to post fifth-round value in nine-category formats on a per-game basis with 20.5 points, 9.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks.
