VanVleet finished with 17 points (5-12 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and two steals in 24 minutes during Friday's 135-117 preseason win over Dallas.

VanVleet made his first appearance since suffering an ACL injury more than 12 months ago. Despite the layoff, VanVleet looked good in his 24 minutes, providing the team with some much-needed guidance. Although there could be some limitations heading into the season proper, the fact that he played 24 minutes in what was basically a meaningless game bodes well for anyone willing to take a chance on him in drafts.