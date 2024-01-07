Green supplied 16 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block across 34 minutes during Saturday's 112-108 win over Milwaukee.

Green finished tied for second on the team in scoring with Jalen Green in Saturday's win. It was the first time since Dec. 29 that Green has scored in double-digits, and his 34 minutes played was his highest playing time of the season. The 16-year forward out of Georgetown is capable of having nights like Saturday's, but he's averaging just 6.7 points per game on the season.