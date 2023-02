Weems compiled two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in five minutes during Tuesday's 129-99 win over the Squadron.

Weems has shown glimpses of production off the bench for the Hustle this year, but he didn't see much playing time during Tuesday's blowout win. It wouldn't be surprising to see his role increase when the team has fewer players available off the bench.