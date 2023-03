Weems totaled six points (2-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 98-96 win over Ontario.

Weems was the only starter who didn't score in double figures for the Hustle on Wednesday, but he still contributed in several statistical categories. He's now averaging 4.7 points and 2.5 rebounds in 16.2 minutes per game this year.