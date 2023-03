Weems recorded 18 points (7-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two steals and one assist in 25 minutes during Saturday's 116-88 loss to the Skyforce.

Weems was held under 10 points in his last four appearances, but he bounced back with a season-high 18 points during Saturday's regular-season finale. Over 23 appearances during the regular season, he averaged 5.3 points and 2.6 rebounds in 16.8 minutes per game.