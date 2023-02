Weems generated 14 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 135-105 loss to the Stars.

Weems was held to single-digit scoring totals in his first nine appearances of the regular season, but he made the most of his season-high 30 minutes of playing time Tuesday. He's averaging 4.6 points and 2.8 rebounds in 17.2 minutes per game this year.