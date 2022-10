The Jazz waived Lee on Sunday, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Lee was traded to the Jazz by the Pistons at the end of September in a deal that saw Kelly Olynyk and Bojan Bogdanovic switch teams. Lee was essentially a throw-in in the deal, so it's not surprising to see him let go. The 2020 second-round pick appeared in 85 games during his past two seasons in Detroit and averaged over 5.5 points, 2.5 assists and 2.0 rebounds in both campaigns.