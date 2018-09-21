Spurs' Amida Brimah: Let go by Spurs
Brimah was waived by the Spurs on Friday, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.
Brimah spent last season overseas, averaging 7.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks for KK Partizan of the Serbian KLS league. He signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Spurs earlier in the week, but it appears the organization wants to get a look at different talent.
