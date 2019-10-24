Forbes scored 20 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3PT, 3-3 FT) to go along with five rebounds and one assist during the Spurs' 120-111 win over the Knicks on Wednesday night.

Forbes made a career-high 42.6 percent of his long-range shots last season and seems to have picked things up right where he left them ahead of the 2019/20 campaign. He is not going to score 20+ points on a daily basis, but represents a good source of three-pointers per game after averaging 2.1 threes made per game in 2018/19. The Spurs face the Wizards at home next Saturday.