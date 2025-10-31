Barnes totaled 10 points (3-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals over 31 minutes during Thursday's 107-101 victory over Miami.

The Spurs are off to a 5-0 start, and Barnes has locked down a significant role on the wings. His fantasy value hasn't been the greatest, however, as he's averaging 9.2 points, 2.8 assists, 1.6 rebounds, 0.8 steals, 0.4 blocks and 1.6 three-pointers in 30.5 minutes per contest.