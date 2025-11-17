Castle (hip) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies, Don Harris of News 4 San Antonio reports.

Castle didn't play in the second half of Sunday's win over the Kings and will now miss Tuesday's contest due to left hip flexor soreness. With the 2024-25 Rookie of the Year joining Dylan Harper (calf) and Jordan McLaughlin (hamstring) on the sidelines, Julian Champagnie, Keldon Johnson and Lindy Waters are likely to see increased playing time. Castle's next opportunity to play will come Thursday against the Hawks.