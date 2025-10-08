Spurs' Stephon Castle: Won't play vs. Miami
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Castle (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's preseason game against the Heat, Dan Weiss of FanDuel Sports Network Southwest reports.
Castle will be among many players for the Spurs who won't take the floor. Devin Vassell (rest), however, will play on the road in Miami. Castle suffered a knee injury during a scrimmage Monday, but the issue isn't considered severe.
