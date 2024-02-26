Jones totaled 15 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Sunday's 128-109 loss to the Jazz.

Jones fell one assist short of a double-double, mailing in his best performance in more than two weeks. Despite averaging just 10.4 points per game over the past month, Jones sits just outside the top 100 in standard leagues. During that time he is also averaging 6.9 assists and 1.1 steals, making him worthy of a roster spot in all competitive formats.