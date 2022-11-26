Jones produced 19 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, five assists and two steals across 33 minutes during Friday's 105-94 loss to the Lakers.

Jones led his team in scoring with 19 points and even knocked down a couple three-pointers, which is only the second time he's done that in the month of November. The third-year guard has been a bit sporadic in his offensive production, given the number of minutes he's getting this year, but he's been known to put together a game like this on occasion. Additionally, his assists and steals numbers have both been fairly reliable all season long.