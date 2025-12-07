Wembanyama (calf) was a full participant during Sunday's practice, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Wembanyama hasn't played since Nov. 14 due to a left calf strain but appears to be nearing a return to game action. McDonald previously relayed that Wembanyama appeared unlikely to play at all during the NBA Cup consolation schedule, which would've ruled the superstar out for Monday's game in New Orleans and Wednesday's road matchup against the Lakers. However, after Wembanyama participated in Sunday's practice, McDonald is reporting that the third-year phenom can be considered "iffy" for Wednesday's contest, while still being unlikely to play Monday. While the update is encouraging for Wembanyama, it's still far from clear when he'll suit up again. Following the two NBA Cup games, the Spurs return to action at home against the Wizards on Dec. 17.