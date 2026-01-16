Wembanyama produced 22 points (7-12 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 22 minutes during Thursday's 119-101 win over the Bucks.

Wembanyama briefly exited Thursday's matchup in the first quarter after banging knees with an opposing player, but he managed to return for the final three periods. The knee issue didn't appear to impact him much, as he posted his best showing from beyond the arc since Nov. 10 against Chicago, when he went 6-for-9 from deep. Wembanyama is averaging 22.7 points and converting on 48.9 percent of his shots from the field in three games since returning to the starting lineup.