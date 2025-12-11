Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Could return Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson said Wednesday that there's "very much" a chance that Wembanyama (calf) will return for Saturday's NBA Cup Semifinals game against the Thunder, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
Wembanyama has missed 12 straight games with a strained left calf, but he's been a full participant in practice recently. Johnson also said that Wembanyama had "a very good day" Wednesday. The Spurs have gone 10-2 without the star center, but he'd offer a massive boost against a Thunder team that's been near unbeatable. Even if Wembanyama is cleared to face OKC, he'd likely have his minutes monitored due to the lengthy absence and touchy nature of the injury.
