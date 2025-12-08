Head coach Mitch Johnson said Wembanyama (calf) will travel with the Spurs for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, though he isn't guaranteed to suit up, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Wembanyama hasn't played since Nov. 14 due to a left calf strain but appears to be nearing a return, as he was a full participant in Sunday's practice. The star big man can be considered highly questionable for Wednesday's NBA Cup quarterfinals matchup. If he's unable to play, Luke Kornet is expected to remain in the starting lineup, while Kelly Olynyk and Jeremy Sochan will likely back him up.