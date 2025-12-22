Wembanyama posted 14 points (6-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 21 minutes during Sunday's 124-113 victory over the Wizards.

The Spurs continue to ease the superstar big man back into action, with Wembanyama coming off the bench for the fourth game in a row. Fantasy managers should remain patient with Wembanyama as he becomes further removed from a calf strain that recently cost him multiple weeks. He's still averaged 18.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.5 blocks in just 21.3 minutes per game over these past four outings.