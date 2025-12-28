Wembanyama generated 32 points (12-21 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and five blocks across 28 minutes of Saturday's 127-114 loss to Utah.

Wembanyama's 28 minutes played were his most since returning from a 12-game absence Dec. 13. He hit the five-block milestone for the fifth time this season, and scored at least 30 points for the fifth time in 2025-26. Now back in the starting lineup after coming off the bench in six straight games, Wembanyama will likely still have his minutes monitored moving forward, but it looks like the Spurs are slowly easing him into a larger role.