Wembanyama totaled 12 points (5-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 130-110 win over the Thunder.

Wembanyama wasn't really a factor despite the win, producing arguably his worst performance of the season. He continues to come off the bench, having now played fewer than 24 minutes in all five games since returning from a calf injury. Given the recent frustrations, now could be a good time to try and execute a buy-low, if you are of the opinion that his playing time will trend up in the next few games.