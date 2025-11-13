Wembanyama generated 31 points (11-22 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 15 rebounds, 10 assists and one block across 36 minutes of Wednesday's 125-120 loss to the Warriors.

Wembanyama notched his first triple-double of the campaign and the fourth of his career. He hadn't posted more than six assists in a contest in 2025-26 before Wednesday. The 21-year-old has scored at least 30 points in back-to-back games. On the year, Wembanyama is averaging 26.2 points, 13.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 3.6 blocks and 1.1 steals over 34.4 minutes per game.