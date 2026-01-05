Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Questionable against Memphis
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wembanyama (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Wembanyama went through 5-on-5 portions of practice Monday, and he'll be re-evaluated following Tuesday's morning shootaround. If the superstar big man is available, his presence would likely eat into the playing time of Luke Kornet at center.
