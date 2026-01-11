default-cbs-image
Wembanyama (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game in Minnesota.

The Spurs are on the second leg of a back-to-back set, so Wembanyama could be afforded a rest day. If he does sit out, Luke Kornet would likely get the start and the likes of Kelly Olynyk and Bismack Biyombo would have the opportunity to get into the rotation.

