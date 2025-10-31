Wembanyama notched 27 points (10-23 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 18 rebounds, six assists, five blocks and one steal in 40 minutes during Thursday's 107-101 win over the Heat.

The hits keep coming from Wembanyama, who is already generating MVP buzz after his scintillating start to the season. All five of his stat lines have been double-doubles, and he recorded a season-high 18 rebounds Thursday evening. Thanks to his excellent string of performances, the Spurs are 5-0 and and making some noise in the Western Conference.