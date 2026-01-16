Wembanyama (knee) started the second quarter of Thursday's game against Milwaukee, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Wembanyama went to the locker room during the first quarter to get his knee checked out after colliding with Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, Wembanyama emerged from the tunnel in the waning seconds of the first quarter and checked in to start the second period, so he appears to be just fine.