Wembanyama (calf) lacks a clear timetable for a return to game action, and he may continue to remain out for the week of the NBA Cup, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

The NBA Cup runs from Dec. 9 through Dec. 16, and unless news emerges within the next week that Wembanyama has ramped up his on-court work, fantasy managers should prepare for the star center to remain out through the middle of the month. McDonald speculates that Wembanyama has a good chance of playing in games by Christmas Day, but the Spurs have yet to provide any sort of official timetable on the 21-year-old's return since he was first diagnosed with a left calf strain in mid-November. Luke Kornet will continue to serve as the Spurs' primary option at center while Wembanyama is on the mend from the injury.