Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich said he's hopeful to have Wembanyama (ankle) back in the lineup for Monday's game versus Golden State, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Wembanyama has already been officially ruled out for Thursday's game in Sacramento with a right ankle sprain, and Popovich's comments imply that the rookie No. 1 overall pick can safely be ruled out for Saturday's game at Golden State. The Spurs are targeting the rematch with the Warriors on Monday for Wembanyama's return, though expect the team to exercise caution with the prized big man if he's still dealing with lingering pain in his ankle. Zach Collins will likely serve as the Spurs' starting center for the next two games while Wembanyama is sidelined.